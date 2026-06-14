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regular-article-logo Sunday, 14 June 2026

Marvel teases Feral Wolverine, Apocalypse in new ‘X-Men ’97’ Season 2 trailer

The animated series is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ (JioHotstar in India) on July 1 and will consist of nine episodes

Entertainment Web Desk Published 14.06.26, 10:28 AM
A still from ‘X-Men ’97’

A still from ‘X-Men ’97’ File Picture

Marvel has unveiled a new trailer for Season 2 of X-Men ’97, offering fans a first look at returning characters, including the debut of Wolverine's Feral form ahead of the show's return next month.

The trailer confirms the return of several key members of the X-Men, including Professor X, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Beast, Storm, Rogue, Jubilee, Nightcrawler, Forge, Bishop, Morph and Wolverine. Other mutants featured in the footage include Sunspot, Cable, Archangel, Emma Frost, Polaris, Havok, Multiple Man, Psylocke, Wolfsbane, Strong Guy and Siryn.

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One of the most talked-about reveals from the trailer is Wolverine's new appearance. The character is shown in his Feral Wolverine form.

In the comics, Wolverine entered the feral state after Magneto removed the Adamantium from his skeleton, leaving him physically and mentally weakened. Subsequent efforts to restore him resulted in Logan becoming increasingly animalistic and less able to control his actions.

The trailer suggests the animated series will draw inspiration from that storyline, with Wolverine shown wielding his natural bone claws.

Season 2 picks up after the events of the first season finale, which left the X-Men scattered across different locations and time periods. The team must navigate growing tensions between mutants and humans while confronting new threats.

The footage also hints at a renewed alliance between Magneto and the X-Men. Despite the conflict between the mutant leader and the team during Season 1, Magneto appears alongside Professor X and the X-Men in the trailer and speaks about cooperation.

The trailer concludes with a tease of Apocalypse, who appears poised to serve as the primary antagonist of the season.

X-Men ’97 Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ (JioHotstar in India) on July 1 and will consist of nine episodes.

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