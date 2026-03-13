‘He is better now’: Arbaaz Khan shares an update about dad Salim Khan’s health

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who was hospitalised in February after suffering a brain haemorrhage, is recovering and may be discharged soon, his son Arbaaz Khan said.

The actor shared an update about his father’s health when reporters caught up with him while he was leaving an Iftar party in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He is better now, he's improving now. Dad is better,” Arbaaz said when asked about his father's health.

On a question about Khan's discharge from the hospital, he said, "Soon. Inshallah.”

Khan, who is credited with writing celebrated Hindi films such as Sholay, Deewar and Don with Javed Akhtar, was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati Hospital in Bandra on February 17.

At the time, the doctors treating the 90-year-old screenwriter said he had suffered a brain haemorrhage and was put on ventilator support as a safeguard while they treated him. The doctors said they had performed a procedure to tackle the haemorrhage but given Khan's age, his recovery will take time.

Several actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh and Aamir, visited the hospital to check on the veteran writer.

Salim Khan’s long time collaborator Javed Akhtar also visited the hospital to meet the ailing writer.

Salim Khan began his career with small acting roles before moving to writing. He rose to prominence when he teamed up with Javed Akhtar to script blockbusters such as Deewaar, Don and Sholay, films widely regarded as milestones in Hindi cinema of the 1970s and 1980s.

After the duo parted ways, Salim went on to write films including Angaaray, Naam and Kabzaa.