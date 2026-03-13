T20s done, time for India to switch on Test mode ahead of WTC series

The T20 World Cup box ticked, Team India’s next priority is a turnaround

in the World Test Championship (WTC).

Since Gautam Gambhir’s arrival as coach, India have been a successful limited-overs side, but the same cannot be said about their performances in red-ball cricket. Barring two home series victories against an extremely mediocre Bangladesh side and the West Indies, India have suffered whitewashes against New Zealand (in late 2024) and South Africa (in November 2025), alongside conceding the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under towards the end of the 2024-25 season.

They somehow avoided a series defeat on the tour of England last year, thanks to inspired bowling spells from Mohammed Siraj.

Following the home series loss to the Proteas, India, in the current WTC rankings, find themselves down at No. 6 with 48.15 percentage points, having played nine games so far. Their next Test assignment is a one-off clash with Afghanistan in Mullanpur, beginning on June 6, but that’s not a part of the WTC cycle.

From the Test Championship perspective, India’s next assignment is against Sri Lanka in August, where they are scheduled to play a couple of Tests. Thereafter, in October, India are scheduled to travel to New Zealand for two more Tests before hosting Australia for a long five-match series late in the season.

Practically, India’s chances of featuring in the WTC final next year appear quite difficult. To keep their final prospects alive, they need to ensure they win at least three of their four Tests against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, a task that is arduous enough, especially beating the Black Caps in their backyard.

In Gambhir’s tenure so far as head coach, India have had problems in almost every department. But to be fair to them, the bowlers have

still made an attempt to keep the team in the contest, which has been the case in almost each of the Tests in the current WTC cycle.

India’s problem has been their batting, which has failed to click unless the conditions have been loaded in favour of batters. The No. 3 position continues to be one of India’s weak areas, as Sai Sudharsan, picked primarily due to his impressive showing in the IPL in Gujarat Titans colours, has flattered to deceive.

“In the recent past, selection of one or two players (read Sudharsan and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy) have been made on the basis of their performances in the IPL, though it (selection) is usually format-specific,” a former national selector acknowledged.

Given the situation India find themselves in, they might focus on batsmen who

have been consistent run scorers in the last Ranji Trophy, like Karnataka’s Ravichandran Smaran, who finished as the top run-getter (950 runs from 14 innings). Having an ‘A’ tour, especially before the New Zealand series, should be of some help to the selectors and the team management as it could reflect who stands where.

“In this situation, it’s better to go for something holistic instead of quick fixes,” feels former India keeper-batter Deep Dasgupta. “Guys like Smaran and a few others who have done well in Ranji could be given something like an academic contract, as they could be the future Test hopefuls.

“Besides, entering into an exchange programme with the England or the South African board may also help enable these guys to have an experience of playing red-ball cricket in those conditions. Also, instead of having shadow tours, the ‘A’ games should be standalone, which then provides the domestic performers with some opportunity.

“In shadow tours, usually those cricketers who are expected to feature in the Test series are preferred to play,” Dasgupta explained.

“We all know where the team’s problem actually is. But with their backs to the wall, their only option now is to bounce back,” former India opener WV Raman stated.

Pacers’ camps

Earlier this month, the BCCI had organised a red-ball camp for fast bowlers conducted by former India pace spearhead Zaheer Khan at the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru. The camp focused on technical skills, mental resilience and overall Test-readiness. Before the New Zealand tour in particular, Zaheer may conduct another such camp at the COE with the quicks who could be in the fray for that series, particularly Jammu and Kashmir’s Auqib Nabi, who emerged as the highest wicket-taker in Ranji.

It’s important for India to properly utilise a pacer like Auqib, who has picked up wickets and got the ball to talk even on flat decks.