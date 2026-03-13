Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly back with her signature sass in new ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ teaser

Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly is back with her signature sass in the new teaser for The Devil Wears Prada 2, dropped by the makers on Thursday. A new poster of the upcoming sequel was also released alongside the promo.

The poster offers a fresh look at the iconic characters nearly two decades after The Devil Wears Prada emerged as a global hit in 2006.

Apart from Meryl Streep, the sequel features Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, and Stanley Tucci as Nigel.

The one-minute teaser revisits the glamorous and competitive world of New York fashion and hints at high-stakes drama. The clip also introduces Simone Ashley, marking her first appearance in the franchise.

The teaser opens with a dramatic moment as Miranda Priestly appears at Andy Sachs’ door. Miranda tells Andy to “pull herself together" because there is work to do, a scene that quickly recalls the dynamic between the two.

The sharp humour continues when Miranda notices Andy’s outfit and delivers another pointed remark. Her comment, “I hope that’s not what you’re wearing tonight,” is sure to remind viewers of her no-nonsense attitude in the original.

The sequel also expands its supporting cast. Kenneth Branagh joins the film as Miranda’s new boyfriend. Additional new cast members include Sydney Sweeney, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B. J. Novak and Pauline Chalamet, while Lady Gaga is set to make a cameo appearance.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 1.