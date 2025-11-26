MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 26 November 2025

Grammy-nominated singer Acyuta Gopi perform at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2025

The New York–based singer is known for devotional songs like ‘Radhe Govinda’, ‘Lagan Tumse Laga Baithe’, and ‘Tu Bas Gaya Kitni Dur’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 26.11.25, 04:49 PM
Acyuta Gopi

Acyuta Gopi Instagram

Grammy-nominated singer Acyuta Gopi is set to perform at the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), the organisers announced on Wednesday.

The New York–based singer, known for devotional songs like Radhe Govinda, Lagan Tumse Laga Baithe, and Tu Bas Gaya Kitni Dur, will deliver a specially curated performance for the festival’s grand finale Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael on Wheels—an inclusive troupe of differently-abled performers recognized for their unique choreographic style—- will open the evening’s programme.

“Across the world, we are witnessing a remarkable cultural shift where young people, especially Gen Z, are embracing spirituality and finding joy in coming together over bhajans and devotional music. This resurgence shows how our traditions continue to evolve with the times, creating experiences that are uplifting, inclusive, and genuinely celebratory,” Sanjay Jaju, secretary in the information & broadcasting ministry, said.

“As part of the cultural programme for IFFI’s closing ceremony, we felt it fitting to invite Acyuta Gopi, whose Krishna bhajans have a unique way of bringing communities together. I am confident her performance will offer audiences a refreshing and memorable experience,” he added. Gopi will also appear in WAVES OTT’s special showcase, performing alongside select winners from last year’s Create India Challenge.

A special tribute will also be paid to veteran actor Dharmendra at the closing ceremony. The actor passed away on Monday at the age of 89.

RELATED TOPICS

IFFI 2025 Acyuta Gopi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Markets snap three-day losing streak: Sensex soars 1,022 points, Nifty reclaims 26,000

Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Axis Bank and Infosys were among the major gainers
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

BJP is showing reverence for the Constitution out of political expediency. India in danger

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT