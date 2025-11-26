Grammy-nominated singer Acyuta Gopi perform at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2025

Grammy-nominated singer Acyuta Gopi is set to perform at the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), the organisers announced on Wednesday.

The New York–based singer, known for devotional songs like Radhe Govinda, Lagan Tumse Laga Baithe, and Tu Bas Gaya Kitni Dur, will deliver a specially curated performance for the festival’s grand finale Friday.

Michael on Wheels—an inclusive troupe of differently-abled performers recognized for their unique choreographic style—- will open the evening’s programme.

“Across the world, we are witnessing a remarkable cultural shift where young people, especially Gen Z, are embracing spirituality and finding joy in coming together over bhajans and devotional music. This resurgence shows how our traditions continue to evolve with the times, creating experiences that are uplifting, inclusive, and genuinely celebratory,” Sanjay Jaju, secretary in the information & broadcasting ministry, said.

“As part of the cultural programme for IFFI’s closing ceremony, we felt it fitting to invite Acyuta Gopi, whose Krishna bhajans have a unique way of bringing communities together. I am confident her performance will offer audiences a refreshing and memorable experience,” he added. Gopi will also appear in WAVES OTT’s special showcase, performing alongside select winners from last year’s Create India Challenge.

A special tribute will also be paid to veteran actor Dharmendra at the closing ceremony. The actor passed away on Monday at the age of 89.