Huma Qureshi, brother Saqib Saleem to appear on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ S3; watch promo

Actresses Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Huma Qureshi are set to light up the set of The Great Indian Kapil Show alongside their respective siblings in the Raksha Bandhan special episode of the comedy talk show’s third season, to drop on Netflix Saturday.

The one-minute-33-second-long teaser, released by the streamer on Thursday, shows host Kapil Sharma playfully teasing Shilpa and her younger sister, actress Shamita Shetty, about their youthful looks.

He also indulges in a banter with Huma’s younger brother, actor Saqib Saleem, asking whether bringing girlfriends to home causes trouble with his sister. Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda also appear in the video.

The current season of The Great Indian Kapil Show has featured a wide variety of guests from both Bollywood and the world of sports, including Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat, among others. New episodes of the sketch comedy talk show premiere on the streamer every Saturday.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is set to return to Kannada films after 18 years, with KD - The Devil. Huma Qureshi, on the other hand, has Bayaan, Jolly LLB 3, and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in the pipeline.

On Thursday night, Huma and Saqib’s cousin, Asif Qureshi, was murdered over a parking dispute in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, according to media reports.