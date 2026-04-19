‘Game of Thrones’ actor Charles Dance in talks to join ‘The Batman Part II’

Veteran actor Charles Dance is currently in talks to join the cast of The Batman Part II, which will see Robert Pattinson returning as the Caped Crusader.

As per US-based entertainment news portal Deadline, the actor, known for playing the role of Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones, will portray Charles Dent, father of Gotham district attorney Harvey Dent (Sebastian Stan).

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Pattinson is returning as Batman, while Colin Farrel is set to reprise his role as The Penguin. Apart from Dance, Scarlett Johansson has been roped in for a yet-to-be-titled role, Deadline previously reported.

Production for the film will begin in June.

Reeves’ dark and gritty version of Gotham and the Caped Crusader was widely-acclaimed following its release in 2022. The Batman was followed by the HBO Max series The Penguin starring Colin Farrel, which bagged nine Emmys.

The upcoming sequel was announced in April 2022 at a CinemaCon presentation, a month after the Robert Pattinson-starrer hit theatres. After several delays in production, the film is now slated to release on Oct 1, 2027 — five-and-a-half years after the premiere of the original movie, which amassed more than USD 772 million at the global box office.

Alongside Pattinson, The Batman featured Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Collin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

Andy Serkis is set to return as Alfred Pennyworth, the butler and mentor to Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne/Batman in the film.

The Batman followed the caped crusader uncovering corruption in Gotham city while pursuing the Riddler (played by Paul Dano), a serial killer who targets the city's elite population.