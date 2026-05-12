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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 12 May 2026

Florence Pugh to produce and star in the film adaptation of ‘The Midnight Library’

The project is backed by Studiocanal and Blueprint Pictures, which are launching the film at the Cannes market

Entertainment Web Desk Published 12.05.26, 10:13 AM
Florence Pugh; Cover of the book ‘The Midnight Library’

Florence Pugh; Cover of the book ‘The Midnight Library’ Facebook; Amazon

Oscar-nominated actress Florence Pugh is set to star in and produce fantasy drama The Midnight Library, to be directed by Lion helmer Garth Davis, as per reports.

According to Deadline, Pugh will play Nora Seed, a woman who finds herself in a library between life and death, where she gets the opportunity to experience all the possible lives she could have lived.

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The project is backed by Studiocanal and Blueprint Pictures, which are launching the film at the Cannes market.

The film is based on the bestselling novel by Matt Haig. The screenplay has been adapted by Olivier Award winner Laura Wade and Tony Award nominee Nick Payne.

First published by Canongate in 2020, the novel has sold over 15 million copies worldwide and has been translated into 56 languages. Haig will also serve as executive producer on the film.

The makers plan to begin pre-production later this year, with filming scheduled to commence in early 2027. Studiocanal will handle theatrical distribution across the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Benelux, Australia and New Zealand.

Producers on the film include Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin of Blueprint Pictures, along with Anita Overland and Pugh.

Ben Knight and Diarmuid McKeown will executive produce for Blueprint, while Anna Marsh, Ron Halpern and Dan MacRae will executive produce for Studiocanal.

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