Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ to now stream on Sony LIV after skipping OTT release earlier

After announcing the decision to skip OTT release earlier, the Aamir Khan-led slice-of-life drama Sitaare Zameen Par is going to drop on Sony LIV soon.

“1 Tingu Basketball Coach, 10 Toofani SITAARE aur unki journey. Watch #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, streaming soon on Sony LIV,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside a trailer of the film.

Sitaare Zameen Par is backed by Aamir’s home banner, Aamir Khan Productions.

Billed as a spiritual successor to Aamir’s 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par was made exclusively available on YouTube movies-on-demand at Rs 100 in India in 2025 on Aamir Khan Productions’ official channel, followed by its theatrical release.

During the press conference, Aamir Khan said, “For the past 15 years, I have been struggling with the challenge of how to reach audiences who do not have geographical access to theatres, or those who are unable to make it to theatres for various reasons. I dream that cinema should reach everyone at a reasonable and affordable price.”

According to the statement issued by the makers, Sitaare Zameen Par will not be available to stream on any other OTT platform. On YouTube, the film will be accessible in 38 other countries, including the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, Germany, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Spain.

However, currently, the film is not available on the YouTube channel of Aamir’s home banner.

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par follows the story of Gulshan (played by Aamir), a temperamental basketball coach sentenced to community service after a brush with the cops. He finds himself reluctantly coaching a team of neurodivergent individuals, only to be transformed by their resilience.

Genelia Deshmukh plays Sunita, Gulshan’s wife, in the film. It also stars Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, Brijendra Kala, and Ankita Sehgal. Sitaare Zameen Par marks the acting debut for Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa and Naman Mishra.

Released theatrically on June 20 last year, the film earned Rs 267 crore nett worldwide.