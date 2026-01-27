‘Feels like coming home’: Akshay Kumar on returning to television with game show ‘Wheel of Fortune’

It feels like homecoming to the family audience, says superstar Akshay Kumar as he returns to television as the host of the Indian version of the celebrated game show “Wheel of Fortune”.

Akshay, who earlier served as the host of stunt-based show “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi” (2008-2011) and judged “MasterChef India” (2010), said TV can unite family audiences and he is hoping his new show will foster this connection.

“Over the years, iconic television formats and their hosts haven’t just entertained, they have built trust, brought generations together, and created moments where families sit together, play along and celebrate wins as one. For me, ‘Wheel of Fortune’ feels like coming home to that family audience, the kind that gathers after a long day to unwind together,” he told PTI.

"Wheel of Fortune", which started on American television in 1975, challenges contestants to uncover hidden words or phrases by guessing letters.

A large spinning wheel determines the value of each correct letter and players take turns to reveal the puzzles. The contestant who successfully solves the puzzle and amasses the highest score walks away with a cash prize.

According to Kumar, both cinema and TV are different mediums entertaining audiences in distinct ways.

“Cinema is larger than life, played out on a big canvas where you play a certain character for a few hours, creating a significant impact on the audiences beyond those few hours.

"Television, however, creates a different kind of bond. While cinema makes you dream, television gives you a sense of belonging. It walks into homes every single day and becomes part of people’s routines and conversations,” the actor said.

Kumar said he instantly jumped at the idea of hosting “Wheel of Fortune” as it gave him the chance to directly interact with people.

“As a host, the role is very different from cinema. Hosting gives me the chance to be myself, interact directly with contestants, share their excitement, and be part of their journey in real time. On television, you are not just telling a story, you are having a conversation with the entire country. That is the magic of TV,” he said.

Kumar, described “Wheel of Fortune” as an “energetic, positive, and inclusive” show.

“It’s a show that can end the day with laughter, conversation, and a sense of togetherness, then it’s doing something right. That’s exactly what excites me about being back on television.” The Indian edition of “Wheel of Fortune” premieres on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV on Tuesday.





