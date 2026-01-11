‘Ruined childhood memories’: Internet reacts to Farida Jalal swearing scene in ‘O’Romeo’

Shahid Kapoor-starrer O’ Romeo teaser has sent the internet into a tizzy, thanks to a clip of veteran actress Farida Jalal using a cuss word to talk about love.

"Rise in love, and you’re a Romeo. Drown in it, and you’re a c**tiya,” says Jalal’s character in the teaser, dropped by production banner Nadiadwala Grandson on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bollywood has ruined my childhood memories! It has even managed the sweetest Farida Jalal to abuse,” wrote an X user reacting to the teaser, which features Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and Nana Patekar alongside Jalal and Shahid Kapoor.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film also stars Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal, Resh Lamba, and Rahul Deshpande.

“Vishal Bhardwaj made Farida Jalal swear on camera. Is this the end of the Bollywood,” wrote another X user.

“Now they make even respected artistes like Farida Jalal mouth cheap tapori gaalis,” commented a third.

Expressing disappointment with the Shararat star’s portrayal in the upcoming film, a social media user posted on X, “Making legendary actress farida jalal say the c-word is pretty low.”

“They made Farida Jalal cuss man. This better be at least above average,” remarked another.

The comment section of the YouTube video was also flooded with similar comments. “We got Farida Jalal saying a bad word before GTA 6,” wrote one viewer. “He even made Farida Jalal curse. The picture must be worth watching,” wrote another.

The one-minute-13-second-long video offers a glimpse into Shahid’s world. He plays a fearless and eccentric man who lives on a boat and takes down enemies with effortless swag.

Vishal and Shahid have previously collaborated on Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014) and Rangoon (2017).

Set to hit theatres on February 13, O’Romeo marks Triptii’s first collaboration with Vishal and Shahid.