Farhan Akhtar’s ‘120 Bahadur’ to screen at over 800 defence cinema halls across India

Farhan Akhtar’s war drama 120 Bahadur is set to release in over 800 defence cinema halls across India, targeting military personnel and their families even in remote areas.

PictureTime, a private digital mobile movie theatre, in partnership with GenSync Brat Media, has launched the initiative, offering exclusive screenings for defence personnel and their families. Organisers say it aims to bridge a long-standing gap between the entertainment industry and India’s armed forces.

The announcement was made by production banner Excel Movies and Picture Time on Monday in a joint post.

“History is being created as a film about bravery will directly reach to brave hearts! In a landmark move set to redefine India’s exhibition and distribution landscape, actor Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming war epic 120 Bahadur will become the first film to release across the nation’s defence theatres through PictureTime’s cutting-edge mobile cinema network 120 Bahadur will screen exclusively for the defence community in over 800 cinema halls across India when it opens globally on November 21!,” Picture Time wrote on Instagram.

The film chronicles the Battle of Rezang La, which took place on 18 November 1962, and saw the legendary last stand of 120 Indian soldiers from Charlie Company of the 13 Kumaon Regiment.

120 Bahadur features Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who led the defenders during the battle and was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra. Raashii Khanna also makes a brief appearance in the film as Farhan's love interest.

The film is directed by Razneesh “Razy” Ghai and produced under Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios.

The music for 120 Bahadur is composed by Amit Trivedi and penned by Javed Akhtar. It is produced by Farhan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Amit Chandrra under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

To commemorate the 63rd anniversary of the Battle of Rezang La, paid previews of the war film will be held nationwide on 18 November, the makers announced last week. The film is set to release theatrically on 21 November.