‘120 Bahadur’ on OTT: How to stream Farhan Akhtar’s war drama online

Farhan Akhtar-starrer war drama 120 Bahadur is now streaming on Prime Video, the actor announced on Friday.

Directed by Razneesh “Razy” Ghai, and produced under Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios, the film released in theatres on November 21.

The film chronicles the Battle of Rezang La, which took place on November 18, 1962, and saw the legendary last stand of 120 Indian soldiers from Charlie Company of the 13 Kumaon Regiment.

120 Bahadur features Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who led the defenders during the battle and was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra. Raashii Khanna also makes a brief appearance in the film as Farhan’s love interest.

“64 years back, courage had 120 new names, what happened next?,” the official handle of Prime Video wrote on Instagram alongside stills from the movie.

The music for 120 Bahadur is composed by Amit Trivedi and penned by Javed Akhtar. It is produced by Farhan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Amit Chandrra under the banner of Excel Entertainment.