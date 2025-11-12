Family takes veteran actor Dharmendra home from Breach Candy Hospital

Veteran actor Dharmendra’s family took him home on Wednesday morning from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where the 89-year-old was undergoing treatment for more than 10 days, as per reports.

Dharmendra will now be undergoing treatment at home, his treating doctor told news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development comes a day after reports of his death circulated online. They were dismissed later as false by Dharmendra’s daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini.

The actor was reportedly rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital over a week ago following complaints of breathlessness. According to media reports, the actor was on ventilator support.

On Tuesday morning, reports mentioning that the veteran actor had passed away were published, citing sources close to his family.

In April, Dharmendra underwent an eye graft surgery. He is set to turn 90 on 8 December.

Dharmendra made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. He rose to fame in the 1960s with films like Anpadh, Bandini, Anupama and Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke, before becoming one of Bollywood’s top leading men with iconic performances in Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh and Dream Girl.

Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. His next film, Ikkis, featuring Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, is scheduled for release on December 25.

Dharmendra is married to Hema Malini. He has three children - two sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and daughter Vijeta Deol - from his first marriage, and two daughters Esha and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.