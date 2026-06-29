‘Everyone was treated equally’: Matt Damon says there was special treatment on set of ‘The Odyssey’

Hollywood actor Matt Damon has said there was no “special treatment” on the sets of filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic The Odyssey and everyone involved in the production was “treated equally”.

Damon, who plays the Greek king Odysseus in the film, said the challenging filming conditions helped create a strong sense of camaraderie among the cast and crew.

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“No special treatment was there...If you’re out on a boat in the middle of the ocean and you get caught in a storm, you get wet with everybody else,” Damon told entertainment news magazine People.

“Nobody’s getting a hot beverage that you’re not getting. You know what I mean? Everybody’s on equal footing, including Chris, who was just as cold and wet as everybody else throughout the whole thing,” he added.

“So that made it feel like we were really all in it together, because we were. I do feel really bonded with everybody who was on that movie, cast and crew, because it was so challenging for everyone,” the Oscar-winning actor said.

Set for a theatrical release on July 17, The Odyssey also stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron.

Based on Homer’s epic, the film follows Odysseus (Damon) on a perilous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. Along the way, he faces vengeful gods, sea monsters and enchantresses as he struggles to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Holland).

The Odyssey is produced by Syncopy Inc and distributed by Universal Pictures.