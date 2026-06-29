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regular-article-logo Monday, 29 June 2026

‘Awarapan 2’ teaser: Emraan Hashmi is back as an emotionally-scarred lover

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui, the film is being produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the Vishesh Films banner

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.06.26, 12:02 PM
Emraan Hashmi in ‘Awarapan 2’ teaser

Emraan Hashmi in ‘Awarapan 2’ teaser YouTube screengrab

The teaser of Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2 was unveiled by the makers on Monday. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui, the film is being produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the Vishesh Films banner.

The teaser hints at a brooding, emotionally scarred protagonist. “The stories of some people do not end according to their will. Their stories are written for others,” Emraan Hashmi's character says. The promo also features him standing on the edge of a building, seemingly contemplating suicide.

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“I have an old relationship with pain,” he says later in the teaser. “This time either this awarapan will end, or me.”

The teaser also shows glimpses of Disha Patani, the female lead in the film, and Shabana Azmi, who is slated to play the antagonist.

The original Awarapan, directed by Mohit Suri, also starred Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma and Ashish Vidyarthi. Produced by Mukesh Bhatt, the 2007 film went on to attain cult status despite underperforming at the box office upon its release.

Hashmi had announced the sequel in March 2025 through a teaser video that showed his character travelling by boat at sunset and releasing pigeons from a cage, recreating a memorable scene from the original film. The teaser also featured the song Tera Mera Rishta from the 2007 film.

The makers said Mithoon and Sayeed Quadri will compose the music for the sequel.

Awarapan 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14. It will clash at the box office with Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947.

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