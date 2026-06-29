Assam: CM mobilises relief after Dhemaji floods; nearly 16,000 affected, trains halted after bridge damage

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said his government was mobilising all resources to provide relief and long-term rehabilitation of flood-affected people in Dhemaji district.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said all train movement between Archipathar and Simen Chapari stations has been suspended indefinitely after a railway bridge was damaged due to massive erosion.

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"Since the flood situation has unfolded in Dhemaji, I've been closely monitoring the situation. We are deeply saddened by the impact it has had on the lives of our people and in this difficult time, we firmly stand with them," Sarma said in a post on X on Sunday.

The state government is "mobilising all its resources to prioritise the immediate safety and long-term rehabilitation of all families affected", he added.

The CM said that water resources minister Susanta Borgohain and revenue & disaster management minister Keshab Mahanta have been directed to station themselves in Dhemaji and oversee the entire relief process.

"We are leaving no stone unturned to mitigate the impact of this flood on our people," he added.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday called Assam's CM to discuss the flood-like situation in parts of the state, officials said.

Shah sought to know the extent of damage, if any, caused by the swelling rivers of the state, and offered all help from the Centre in handling the situation, they said.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 16,000 people are affected by the flood across 69 villages of four revenue circles in Dhemaji.

A spokesperson of the NFR said that on account of flooding and bank erosion affecting the railway bridge at KM 408/11-13, the section between Archipathar and Simen Chapari stations has been suspended for train operation.

"This bridge, constructed in 1965, and later converted to broad gauge, was in good and safe condition, but due to washing away of a large portion of the river bank during the heavy rains, one of its piers became unstable," the NFR said in a statement.

There is no damage to any train or injury to any person, and this is a low-traffic branch line, and all traffic was already stopped beforehand due to the swollen river, it added.

"Movement of trains on the route between Murkongselek and Silapathar under the Tinsukia division will remain suspended until further notice. Trains on this route will be short-terminated and short-originated from Silapathar," the statement said.

Arrangements of buses are being made for transporting passengers from Murkongselek to Silapathar, it added.

"Help desks have already been opened at Dhemaji, Silapathar and Murkongselek stations for providing all necessary assistance to passengers. The situation is being monitored closely by NF Railway authorities in collaboration with district and state government," the NFR said.