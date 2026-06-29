Kangana Ranaut injured Vir Das during kissing scene in ‘Revolver Rani’? Comedian opens up

Actor-comedian Vir Das has dismissed a viral social media claim that he was injured while filming a kissing scene with Kangana Ranaut in the 2014 film Revolver Rani, calling the allegation “pure fiction”.

The claim resurfaced on social media after being amplified by a journalist, who alleged that Kangana continued kissing Vir even after the scene had ended, leaving him injured.

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Responding to the speculation on X on Sunday, Vir defended Kangana's conduct on the film’s set and described her as “a complete professional”.

“Right. Just so we are clear. This story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and I still maintain, a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander to her. She went on to call me a terrorist a few years later for my comedy but on set…no problems at all.”

Vir was responding to a social media user who had questioned his silence over the journalist's remarks.

The user wrote, “Vir Das is always known for speaking out.. So why is he silent on this journalist's statement?? Is she telling the truth?? @thevirdas.”

The comments referred to journalist Simi Chandoke’s appearance on Siddharth Kannan's podcast, where she claimed that Kangana did not stop kissing Vir after the scene had ended.

Kangana Ranaut has not issued any statement about these claims.

Released in 2014, Revolver Rani starred Kangana in the titular role and Vir Das as Rohan Mehra, a rising Bollywood actor with whom her character falls in love. Directed by Sai Kabir Shrivastav, the film also featured Piyush Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Zeishan Quadri.

Vir Das was most recently seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film also starred Mithila Palkar and Mona Singh, with Imran Khan and Aamir Khan making special appearances.

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, written and directed by Manoj Tapadia and co-produced by Kangana.