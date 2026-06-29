‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Episode 2: Rhaenyra finally claims the Iron Throne

After opening its third season with an explosive premiere, House of the Dragon follows it up with another ambitious, event-heavy episode that delivers some of the show’s biggest moments yet.

Episode 2 of the Game of Thrones prequel is packed with large-scale battles, political betrayals, emotional moments, and long-awaited payoffs, culminating in Rhaenyra Targaryen finally taking the Iron Throne. Visually, it's among the show's strongest outings.

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The episode wastes little time returning to the aftermath of the Battle of the Gullet. Rather than rushing ahead, it allows the emotional consequences of the battle to breathe. Jacaerys’ death hangs over nearly every scene, giving the episode a mournful tone despite the military victories that follow.

The opening sequences, with Baela returning Jace's body to Dragonstone, are haunting. The sombre cinematography, paired with an evocative score, reinforces the idea that even victory comes at an unbearable cost.

Emma D’Arcy once again proves why they remain the emotional anchor of the series. Rhaenyra’s grief is raw, conflicted and deeply human. Her sorrow is intertwined with anger, regret and the crushing burden of leadership.

Elsewhere, the episode spends time checking in on multiple storylines spread across Westeros. Rhaena’s return to the Vale and Lady Jeyne Arryn’s refusal to simply welcome her back adds some much needed political realism to the narrative.

Daemon's brief reunion with his Riverlands allies also offers a refreshing change of pace. After spending much of the previous season trapped in Harrenhal's psychological maze, seeing him among loyal soldiers celebrating victory feels earned. Matt Smith brings a lighter touch to these moments before the devastating news of Jace's death pulls him back into the war.

Meanwhile, the journey of the exiled Aegon II and Larys Strong continues to be one of the show's most intriguing subplots. Tom Glynn-Carney delivers another exceptional performance as the broken king, portraying a man physically shattered yet still clinging on for survival.

The episode truly shifts into high gear during its two parallel climaxes: Aemond's assault on Harrenhal and Rhaenyra's capture of King's Landing.

Ewan Mitchell is magnetic as Aemond. His cold confidence and barely restrained brutality make him one of television’s most compelling antagonists. The assault on Harrenhal is brutal, fast-paced and visually stunning, with Vhagar once again reminding audiences why she remains the most terrifying dragon in the realm.

If Harrenhal provides the episode's most visceral action, King's Landing delivers its grandest spectacle. Watching Syrax, Caraxes, Vermithor and Silverwing descend upon the capital is breathtaking. The scale is immense without losing sight of the personal stakes driving the conflict.

Daemon's return to the Red Keep is equally satisfying. His confrontation with the Gold Cloaks cleverly echoes one of Game of Thrones’ most memorable betrayals.

However, for every triumphant moment, the episode introduces creative decisions that feel increasingly difficult to defend.

The biggest issue lies with Alicent Hightower's storyline. Olivia Cooke continues to elevate every scene she's given, but the writing repeatedly places her in situations that seem designed more for shock value than meaningful character development. A late sequence involving an attempted sexual assault is particularly troubling. It contributes little to Alicent's arc and ultimately feels exploitative.

The final scene, with Alicent and Rhaenyra facing one another across Otto Hightower's body after the fall of King's Landing, is undeniably powerful. It promises a fresh confrontation. Rhaenyra may have won the Iron Throne for now, but peace still remains as distant as ever.