US, Iran to ‘stand down’ on strikes, allow free passage in Hormuz ahead of Doha talks

The US and Iran will stand down on strikes and vessels will be allowed to move freely, as technical talks are slated to continue on all areas of the memorandum of understanding, a US official said on Sunday, according to a report by Axios.

"Technical talks are slated to continue on all areas of the MOU. Both sides will stand down for now and vessels can move freely," the official said. This MOU refers to the 14-point agreement that was reached on June 17.

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The two sides anticipate meeting on Tuesday in Doha, Qatar's capital, Axios said, to work out their dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, a key corridor for oil shipments from the region.

The breakthrough followed a period of intense hostilities marked by strikes on vessels, attacks on US military sites in the Gulf, and at least one death.

The latest flare-up after the ceasefire was triggered on Thursday after a cargo ship was by hit by an Iranian missile while it was trying to navigate through the Strait of Hormuz. Washington responded by carrying out strikes against Iranian positions, setting off a rapid cycle of retaliation.

Again, during the early hours of Sunday, Iran launched a barrage of missiles, drones targeting US military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain.

Bahraini officials have reported that an Iranian strike damaged a residential building in Muharraq province, though no injuries were recorded.T

Donald Trump a day before had issued a strict warning to Iran.

He said on Saturday that the US military struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites for violating a US-Iran ceasefire agreement.

"There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist."