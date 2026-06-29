Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ inches closer to Rs 100 crore mark worldwide

Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome to the Jungle is nearing the Rs 100 crore milestone at the worldwide box office, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the ensemble comedy was screened across 10,867 shows on Sunday, taking its total India gross collection to Rs 76.50 crore and its India nett collection to Rs 63.75 crore.

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The film also added Rs 6 crore to its overseas earnings on Day 3, pushing its international gross collection to Rs 16.70 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 93.20 crore.

Welcome to the Jungle opened with paid previews on Thursday, collecting Rs 3.75 crore nett in India from 2,494 shows with an occupancy of 26 per cent. On Friday, it earned Rs 15.25 crore nett from 10,892 shows, maintaining 26 per cent occupancy. Collections rose to Rs 20 crore nett on Saturday from 10,396 shows, while occupancy increased to 33 per cent.

On Sunday, the film collected Rs 24.75 crore nett in India, with overall occupancy improving to 41 per cent.

Morning shows recorded an occupancy of 18.23 per cent, which increased to 52.69 per cent in the afternoon and 65.15 per cent during the night shows.

Welcome to the Jungle is the third instalment in the Welcome franchise. The film follows a group of flop actors and film crew who travel to a jungle near the border for a film shoot. However, the shoot spirals into a series of crime-filled, action-packed and comic misadventures as they cross paths with terrorists.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Suneil Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta and Raveena Tandon, among others.