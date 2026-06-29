Harry Styles collapses on stage at Wembley Stadium after choking on water

Singer Harry Styles sparked concern among fans after appearing to choke on water at the end of his concert at Wembley Stadium in London during his ongoing 12-night residency.

The incident occurred during the June 26 show, which took place amid a record-breaking heat wave in the UK.

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Videos shared by fans on social media showed Styles performing one of his signature stage antics by spitting water into the air after ending the concert with As It Was. Moments later, he lay down on the stage, appearing to choke on some of the water remaining in his mouth.

After coughing for a few seconds and wiping water from his eyes, the singer got back on his feet, waved to the audience and completed the show without further incident.

The moment prompted concern among fans on social media, with some speculating that the extreme weather may have affected the singer, while others believed he had simply inhaled water accidentally.

Representatives for Styles have not yet commented on the incident.

Styles returned to the stage the following evening and continued performing without any visible issues. His next Wembley concert is scheduled for June 29.

The London concerts are part of Styles’ Together, Together global residency in support of his latest album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. After concluding the Wembley run on July 4, the singer is scheduled to perform in São Paulo, Mexico City and New York before ending the tour in Australia on December 13.

According to the BBC, temperatures in the UK reached 37.3 degrees Celsius in Suffolk on Friday, surpassing a 50-year-old record.