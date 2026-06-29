New beginnings

Shuru Theke Shuru began with applause, warm conversations and the ceremonial cutting of a cake inside the grand ballroom of The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata on Friday. The launch of Shuru Theke Shuru marked not just the beginning of a new Bengali film but also Anupam Kher’s return to producing Bengali cinema after 26 years, his last production in the language being Rituparno Ghosh’s Bariwali. Produced by Anupam Kher Studio in association with Friends Communication, the film brings together Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Choudhury under the direction of Shamik Banerjee, with music by Jeet Gannguli.

The afternoon saw the film’s cast and makers come together alongside Bengal finance minister Swapan Dasgupta and MLA Roopa Ganguly, as Calcutta welcomed a project that celebrates the city as much as its story. One of the most touching moments of the afternoon came during the cake-cutting ceremony, when Anupam Kher invited director Shamik Banerjee’s mother on stage to join the team, turning the symbolic celebration into a deeply personal one.

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For Kher, the launch was deeply personal. The veteran actor, who frequently visits Calcutta, spoke of his enduring connection with the city and why this film had to happen here.

“I come to Calcutta often. I was here two months ago for a motivational speaking event. I was also here for Anurag Basu’s Metro... In Dino. I come here often. The biggest artistes, filmmakers, singers and writers are from Bengal,” he told t2. Reflecting on the city’s people, he added with a smile, “What I’ve understood about Bengalis is that they’re sweet if you’re sweet, but if they understand you’re crooked, they’ll give you a hard time too.”

The film’s title, he admitted, mirrors his own life.

“Shuru Theke Shuru defines my life too because I was 28 when I played the role of a 56-year-old. I wanted to do a film here but not for the sake of it. Shamik came up with an excellent script and hopes are high. This film could be made anywhere else, in France or elsewhere, but Calcutta is what is going to really bring out the essence of the story.”

Kher also made it clear that his role extends far beyond backing the film. “I will be involved in the creative process of the film.” And, like every regular visitor to the city, he already has his Calcutta checklist ready. “Nolen Gurer Rosogolla and street food,” he laughed, when asked what he absolutely has to indulge in whenever he is here.

For first-time director Shamik Banerjee, the evening was one of gratitude and disbelief. “I am overwhelmed. I am just grateful that so many people have believed in this story and in me. To have someone like Anupam Kher sir back a Bengali film after so many years and put his faith in my script is something I never imagined. Calling my mother on stage during the cake cutting is a memory my family and I will cherish forever,” he told t2.

Producer Firdausul Hasan of Friends Communication welcomed the collaboration as a significant milestone. “It is a proud moment for Friends Communication to partner with Anupam Kher Studio. We have always believed in telling meaningful stories and Shuru Theke Shuru is one such film. We hope this collaboration opens the door for many more national partnerships while continuing to strengthen Bengali cinema,” he said.

Rahul Bose flew in from Hyderabad, where the Rugby Premier League is currently underway, especially for the launch. The actor revealed that the role has given him an opportunity to explore shades he has never attempted before.

“I am playing a character where I can do things with it that are not on the page. Not like a demonic character or something, but there is something to add to the whimsy. The genre, romantic, is not groundbreaking, but the genre gives me space to do things that I haven’t done before in any language. There is scope to create a sense of whimsy and eccentricity and an almost laughing-at-himself kind of portrayal,” he told t2.

Speaking about sharing screen space with Kher once again, Bose said their friendship has only grown stronger over the years. “We have worked in four films together and we get along very well... looking at us, you wouldn’t quite understand how, but we do. He has a terrific sense of humour, and I think the madness of our humours has collided with each other.” Looking ahead to working with his co-stars, he added, “I look forward to working with Paoli and Tota. Tota is a fine actor and Paoli and I have shared space in Bulbbul. As long as the material is good, I think three fine actors can make Shamik’s job easy!”

Tota Roy Choudhury echoed the excitement surrounding the film, calling it an important moment for Bengali cinema. “It is a very hopeful and proud moment for me right now. A legend like Anupam Kher is coming to Calcutta to invest in a Bengali movie and that really is Shuru Theke Shuru,” he said. For the actor, however, the screenplay sealed the deal.

“My primary reason for doing this film is the script. When I read this script, I read it like a storybook. It was compelling and I knew I had to be a part of this. As actors, we are always searching for stories that engage us as readers first, and this was one of those rare scripts that kept me hooked from beginning to end. I am excited to see how audiences connect with it when it reaches the screen,” he said.

Dressed in a striking golden co-ord set, Paoli Dam described the film as a much-needed boost for the Bengali film industry. “This was long needed in Calcutta. Producers and investors from outside Calcutta actually have to come here and invest. It really is, in the truest sense, Shuru Theke Shuru for us,” she said.

The actor is also excited about the collaborations the film brings. “This is also the first time I am working with Anupamji. Rahul and I had collaborated for Bulbbul and Tota and I worked a long time ago — it was a Bratya Basu directorial. I have worked in two other projects with Friends Communication before this, and Hasdanda truly knows the kind of films I look for. I had also been waiting for a mature romance for a while and Shuru Theke Shuru is exactly that. Stories like these don’t come by too often, and I am looking forward to bringing this relationship and its emotional journey to life,” she said.

With a celebrated producer returning to Bengali cinema after more than two decades, an acclaimed ensemble cast, and a story rooted firmly in Calcutta, Shuru Theke Shuru has begun its journey with optimism, nostalgia and the promise of a fresh chapter for Bengali filmmaking.