Ladakh pain for off-roading thrill-seekers: Rs 50,000 fines hit wildlife violators

A tourist vehicle recklessly chased a Tibetan gazelle into a protected wildlife sanctuary. Another ploughed through the waters of the Pangong Lake for a lark.

Both thrill-seekers — and a couple of others, too — have now learnt there is a price to be paid for brattiness that endangers Ladakh’s pristine ecology. The Union Territory administration has begun to crack down on affluent tourists who heedlessly go off the roads to enter prohibited zones, imposing a fine of ₹50,000 on them.

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The measure reflects an effort by lieutenant governor V.K. Saxena’s administration to placate a population outraged by boorish tourist behaviour at a time Ladakh is agitating for statehood or, at least, special status.

The move generated little excitement in the region, with residents instead focused on welcoming the Dalai Lama who arrived in Leh on Sunday for his annual summer stay.

An official said four tourists — from Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh — had been fined ₹50,000 each for violating the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

On June 23, wildlife staff detected a Mahindra Thar from Punjab being driven off the road near Merak into the waters of the Pangong Lake, an official said.

"The driver did it as a stunt, causing damage to critical wildlife habitat and polluting the lake," the official said.

On June 17, a video had begun circulating on social media showing a Toyota Fortuner, with a Himachal Pradesh number, going off the road near Nurboo La inside the Changthang Cold Desert Wildlife Sanctuary. The driver was apparently chasing a Tibetan Gazelle.

Wildlife officials launched an overnight search in coordination with the police and traced the vehicle outside a homestay in nearby Hanle on June 18 morning.

On June 20, another social media video showed a Mahindra Thar, apparently from Chandigarh, driving through a stream inside the Karakoram (Nubra-Shayok) Wildlife Sanctuary, damaging ecological habitats. "Following sustained intelligence gathering through the local police, the vehicle was later intercepted and impounded at Kharu the next day," the official said.

On June 21, wildlife authorities acted swiftly after a video surfaced showing a Hyundai Creta with an Uttar Pradesh number engaged in off-road driving near Lukung along the Pangong Lake within the Changthang sanctuary. The vehicle was intercepted and impounded at Zingral, Changla Pass, the same day.

"While such cases of illegal off-roading and stunts have been on the rise in recent times in Ladakh, it is for the first time that such strict penalty has been imposed on the miscreants," a statement from Saxena’s office said. "…All four vehicles were impounded by the officials after a thorough investigation and the vehicles were released only after the penalty was paid.”

The statement quoted Saxena as saying that Ladakh warmly welcomed visitors from across the country and the world, but the tourists must behave responsibly and be environmentally conscious.