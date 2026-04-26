Empty seats at SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’ panel at CCXP Mexico flummoxes Indian cine fans

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi kicked off its global promotional campaign this week with a panel at CCXP in Mexico, where previously unseen footage from the film was unveiled.

Producer SS Karthikeya took the stage on Friday to present the film. However, images and videos circulating online from the event showed several empty seats during the panel, sparking debate among fans.

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The session was moderated by Liam Crowley, who spoke with Karthikeya about the film’s scale and vision. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli addressed the audience through a recorded video message, speaking about the Mexican influences in Baahubali and the global reception of RRR. The presentation concluded with a screening of behind-the-scenes footage and glimpses from Varanasi.

A still from the panel discussion, shared by an attendee on Instagram, showed Karthikeya on stage while visuals from the film played. In the photo, several empty seats were visible in the front rows.

Sharing the image on X, one user wrote, “This is really Embarrassing, SSR Represented India on a Global Scale and Audience at Mexico Comic con are not giving deserved importance to Varanasi. The Empty seats conveys everything.”

Another video, later reposted by the film’s official account, showed Rajamouli speaking about his previous works. The footage appeared to show attendees walking around during the presentation. Reacting to this, one cine account wrote, “#Varanasi & #Ramayana seem heavily tilted toward Western markets, while the real powerhouse -Indian audience is being taken for granted. Meanwhile, latest visuals show people walking out during Varanasi BTS at Mexico Comic Con. Signals aren’t great.”

Several users also expressed surprise at the apparent lack of engagement, given the strong reception of RRR in international markets.

However, others defended the panel, suggesting that the viral visuals did not present the full picture. Some attendees shared images of Karthikeya with Crowley after the session, showing a section of the audience seated and standing behind them. Others noted that similar gaps were visible during other panels at the event as well.

Directed by Rajamouli and written by Vijayendra Prasad, Varanasi is billed as a time-travel adventure blending Indian mythology, history and science fiction. The film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The pan-India project is slated for a theatrical release in April 2027.

CCXP, formerly known as Comic Con Experience, is a major international platform for showcasing global film projects. This year’s lineup includes high-profile titles such as Avengers: Doomsday and Dune Part Three. The Varanasi panel at CCXP comes months after its first look was unveiled in Hyderabad last year.