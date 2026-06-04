‘Firefly Wedding’ to ‘The Apothecary Diaries’ Season 3: Crunchyroll announces new titles to binge

Anime fans have plenty to look forward to as streaming platform Crunchyroll brings a diverse lineup of titles, ranging from action-packed adventures and gripping dramas to heartwarming romances. If you’re planning your next binge-watch, here’s what awaits you on the platform.

Firefly Wedding

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Based in the Meiji era, this romantic suspense revolves around a contract marriage between two who should never have crossed paths. With both heritage and beauty, Satoko’s one wish is to marry for the good of the family. However, a mysterious assassin comes after her life, whom she ends up proposing to marry.

Gachiakuta Season 2

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The upcoming season will be based on the Information Broker Arc, continuing the saga of Rudo as he allies with the Cleaners to search for the elusive Information Broker who can teach him how to cross the barrier back to The Sphere and avenge his adoptive father.

Goodbye, Lara

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Produced by the iconic anime studios Kinema Citrus to mark its 15th anniversary, Goodbye, Lara is the Japanese retelling of The Little Mermaid, set in modern-day. It follows Lara, a mermaid princess reincarnated 200 years after dissolving into sea foam, as she navigates human life in Shiga Prefecture and attempts to find true love.

I Became a Legend after My 10 Year-Long Last Stand

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Based on Ezogingitune’s novel, the anime centres around Luck, an S-rank mage in the hero’s party, who makes a last stand against the Demon King to save his companions. When he finally returns victorious, ten years have passed, and the world praises him as a legendary hero who died in battle.

Overgeared

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The story centres around Shin Youngwoo (a.k.a. Grid), an unlucky man in life and a low-level player in the popular VR game ‘Satisfy,’ who finds a powerful item that earns him a rare legendary class title: Pagma’s Successor. He eventually becomes a skilled blacksmith who can forge unique weapons and equip the game’s most powerful gear.

Sasaki and Peeps Season 2

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This fantasy drama is about Sasaki, a middle-aged office worker living in Japan. Feeling drained in the limbo of the corporate world, he adopts an adorable bird, Peeps. But, soon, he learns that Peeps isn’t your average bird but a powerful mage from another world.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 3

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The third season will follow Maomao as she leaves the Imperial Court to return to the Verdigris House. However, her peaceful apothecary life is short-lived as she gets swept up in Jinshi’s investigation of mysterious incidents in the northern farming villages. With Jinshi's royal lineage no longer a secret, the duo faces escalating aristocratic conspiracies

The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power

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Based on the eponymous novel, The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power is a fantasy that follows Lady Carolina Sanchez, a young woman who was deemed the useless and plain sister, only to find out she possesses the true, overwhelming power of a Saint.

The Ogre’s Bride

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A retelling of the Japanese-style ayakashi Cinderella, the story follows Yuzu, a mistreated high school girl in a world where humans and mythical beings (ayakashi) coexist. Disregarded by her family and overshadowed by her sister, Yuzu’s life changes when Reiya, a powerful and handsome ogre, claims her as his destined bride

Tomb Raider King

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The anime centres around mysterious tombs that appeared all over the world one day, each containing a relic which grants its owner supernatural abilities. Enter Jooheon Suh, a tomb explorer, excavator, and raider.

Victoria of Many Faces

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The story centres on Chloe, a spy who spends her days carrying out difficult missions thanks to her unparalleled disguise skills and martial arts abilities. However, after her boss's betrayal, she suddenly disappears, planning to redo her life as the ordinary citizen Victoria in the neighbouring kingdom of Ashberry, striving for a ‘normal’ life. However, Victoria’s peaceful life is abruptly cut short as she begins to get involved with many people.