‘You remove Kolkata, and the series doesn’t work’: Abhinay Deo on filming ‘Brown’ in the city

Filmmaker Abhinay Deo found a difference in pace while shooting in Kolkata for his upcoming neo-noir thriller series Brown, noting that the city’s working style differs from Mumbai and Bollywood, but did not pose any major challenges.

Speaking to The Telegraph Online during the promotion of the upcoming ZEE5 series, Deo reflected on his experience of shooting in Kolkata.

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“Every industry and every city has its own ways of dealing with their businesses. And different industries thrive here in spite of that. Did I have a problem? I don’t remember thinking that there was a devastating problem.”

“Yes, there’s a difference in the pace. We are used to a certain pace, coming from Maharashtra and the Bollywood film industry. But here, the pace is different. Here there are slightly different rules, and I think that will be true for every state and country. If you go to America, they have different ways to work on it,” Deo further said.

Set in Kolkata, Brown is based on the book City of Death by Abheek Barua.

Talking about the portrayal of the city on the show, Deo said Brown is rooted in Kolkata and attempts to present a less-seen side of it, shaped by its people, cultural intersections, and everyday life.

“You remove Kolkata, and the series doesn’t work. Kolkata as a city and its culture, traditions, have played a primary character in the series.”

He continued, “Outsiders’ view of Kolkata has always been limited to certain areas of a certain focus, which I think I have very consciously tried to stay away from, “ Deo shared.

“The journey of Brown is ingrained in Kolkata, and a side of the city that I think has not been exposed and explored,” Deo further explained.

“I tried to show that Kolkata is, apart from its structures, culture, food and heritage, all about its people. People of various communities who co-exist here and the dynamics that happen between those communities. That is what I have tried to showcase and hopefully managed.”

Brown stars Karisma Kapoor, who plays Rita Brown, an alcoholic cop who is investigating a murder case in Kolkata, along with her junior Arjun (Surya Sharma).

Speaking about casting Karisma, Deo said, “First, it was an Anglo-Indian cop. Second, it was about a troubled cop with trauma and a lot of baggage. Third, I needed an actor who can completely bear it. Right in the first meeting with Karisma, I told her I don’t want you to wear any makeup throughout the series. She is a drinker. It shows on your face, on your skin. I wanted that worn out feel. And, I wanted an actor who could commit to all that,” Deo further elaborated.

“Eventually I realised and once she committed, it was impossible to take out Brown and Karisma Kapoor and separate them. I think I wouldn’t have found a better actor than her,” Deo noted.

Brown is set to premiere on ZEE5 on June 5. Backed by Zee Studios, the show also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Soni Razdan, Helen, KK Raina and Aaryan in key roles.