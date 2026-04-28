Ministry of Labour announces nationwide advisory to protect workers from heatwave

Amid the prevailing heatwave conditions across the country, the Ministry of Labour & Employment on Tuesday said that it has issued a nationwide advisory to protect labourers from excessive exposure to the sun.

In a communication addressed to Chief Secretaries/Administrators of all states and Union Territories, the ministry emphasised the need for a coordinated, multi-sectoral and multi-dimensional approach to protect workers, particularly those employed in outdoor and labour-intensive sectors.

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According to the statement, the ministry has urged all states/UTs and their organisations to take immediate preventive and mitigation measures to safeguard workers and labourers from the adverse effects of rising temperatures and heatwave conditions across the country.

These measures include rescheduling of working hours for employees in different sectors, ensuring adequate drinking water and making provisions for rest areas and cooling of workplaces.

States have been asked to direct employers to make arrangements for emergency ice packs and other items to prevent heat-related illness. They are also asked to direct the employer to coordinate with the health department to ensure regular health check-ups of workers.

Factory and mine managements have also been advised to allow greater flexibility to workers, including slowing the pace of work during periods of extreme heat, assigning two-person crews where continuous work is unavoidable, providing rest areas and ensuring sufficient ventilation and cooling arrangements.

Special attention has been recommended for construction workers, brick kiln workers, daily wage earners and casual labourers.

The Directorate General of Training, National Board for Workers' Education (DTNBWE) have been advised to organise awareness and training programmes on heatwave mitigation and management.

Hospitals and dispensaries under Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and Director General of Labour Welfare (DGLW) have been asked to establish dedicated help desks for heat stroke cases and ensure adequate stocks of ORS, ice packs and other such materials.

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) & National Career Service (NCS) were also advised to ensure cooling and ventilation, as well as adequate supply of drinking water during the camps and outreach activities conducted by them.

Mercury levels have soared in various states in the country over the past few days, and in Delhi, temperature readings have breached the 40 degrees Celsius mark at many places.

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