India 'not a hole, but a whole': IACC business leader on Trump's 'hellhole' remark

Reacting to a social media post shared by US President Donald Trump that referred to India with a derogatory remark, a business leader of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) on Tuesday said India is 'not a hole', but a 'whole' in all respects, including in upholding the rule of law and moving towards economic prosperity.



"We are much better. We are not a hole, but whole in all respects, in adhering to democratic principles, upholding the rule of law and moving towards economic prosperity," said Lalit Bhasin, former national president of IACC.

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The remarks were in response to a social media comment by American radio show host Michael Savage, shared by Trump last week, that referred to India and some other countries as "hellholes" in the context of immigration.

Hours after the post, a spokesperson of the US embassy in New Delhi sought to control the damage by putting out a message, saying, "India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top". The Indian government, on April 23, termed the post as "uninformed" and "inappropriate".

Speaking at the launch of IACC's Rajasthan chapter here in the presence of Jonathan Heimer, Minister Counsellor for Commercial Affairs at the US Embassy, Bhasin further said that the US government must get a message, through Heimer, that India should not be compared with China.

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"My request to Jonathan Heimer, which should be conveyed to the US government, is that India is not a 'hell hole'. Please don't compare it with China," Bhasin said.

Bhasin also said that Rajasthan's industrial growth and investor-friendly policies make it a natural choice for expanding India-US engagement.

Heimer also spoke on the partnership between India and the US, saying this would play a key role in shaping the future.

"Over the four years I have spent in India, your friendship, warmth and shared commitment to strengthening US-India business ties have been extraordinary," he said.

"The future of the world will depend significantly on this partnership," he said, adding that investments and connections being built now would deliver long-term benefits for future generations.

Rajasthan deputy chief minister Diya Kumari also attended the programme.

Kumari said the initiative would strengthen economic engagement between Rajasthan and the US and promote trade, investment and strategic partnerships at the state level.

"Rajasthan is well-positioned for accelerated growth and global partnerships. The initiative would support innovation, job creation and sustainable development," she said.

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