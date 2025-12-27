Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch returns to MCU in leaked ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ teaser

A third teaser of Avengers: Doomsday surfaced online on Friday, offering a glimpse into the return of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch to the MCU.

The teaser opens with a fiery whirlwind, showcasing Scarlet Witch’s chaotic magic and hinting at her return. Though she was believed to have died at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the teaser suggests she’s back for a new chapter in the Marvel Universe.

However, Marvel has not officially released the teaser yet.

A low-quality purported teaser of Avengers: Doomsday surfaced online on 16 December showing Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers returning to the MCU. The teaser shows Steve Rogers reflecting on his past as Captain America while cherishing his present family life.

The first teaser for Avengers: Doomsday debuted in theatres during Disney’s Avatar: Fire and Ash screenings on 19 December, officially confirming Chris Evans’ return as Steve Rogers.

Doomsday is set to release on 18 December 2026.

The highly-anticipated film, which will bring together the Avengers, X-Men, the Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts, was previously slated to release on 1 May, 2026.

Following the release of Doomsday, its follow-up Avengers: Secret Wars will hit theatres on 17 December, 2027, instead of the previously-set 7 May, 2027 date, as per Variety.

Avengers: Doomsday will mark the return of Joe and Anthony Russo as directors. The duo have previously directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU as the villain Vincent Van Doom aka Dr Doom in Doomsday.