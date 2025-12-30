‘Stranger Things’ finale trailer: Eleven and friends gear up for showdown with Vecna

The Hawkins gang is ready to fight Vecna once and for all in Stranger Things finale, the final trailer for which was dropped on Tuesday.

The final episode, titled The Rightside Up, has a whopping two-hour-eight-minute-long runtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

With stakes higher than ever before, the Hawkins party finally enters the hellhole to take on Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), the humanoid monster of Upside Down, and to put an end to the years of madness, as per the trailer.

The one-minute-25-second long trailer begins with a conversation between Hopper, played by David Harbour, and Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown. Hopper tells Eleven to exact vengeance for every scar, trauma and challenge that shattered the lives of her and other kids of Hawkins.

“I need you to fight one last time. Life has been so unfair to you. Your childhood was taken from you. You've been attacked, manipulated, by terrible people, but you never let it break you. Fight for the days on the other side of this. Fight for a world beyond Hawkins. Let's end this, kid,” Hopper tells Eleven.

The trailer also includes glimpses of past episodes featuring Dr Brenner and Henry Creel aka Vecna during their earlier days in Hawkins laboratory.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, the show also stars Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo, Maya Hawke, Winona Ryder, Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink in pivotal roles.

The two-hour-long Stranger Things Season 5 finale will be screened at over 620 theatres across the US and Canada, with more than 1.1 million viewers in attendance, show creator Ross Duffer said earlier this day.

In India, the final episode will premiere on 1 January 6.30 am.