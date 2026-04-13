Elaborate arrangements at Mumbai's Shivaji Park for Asha Bhosle’s last rites

Elaborate arrangements are underway at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park for the last rites of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle on Monday.

Bhosle, one of India's most celebrated playback singers whose voice defined Bollywood music for eight decades, passed away on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital.

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Her last rites are scheduled for 4 pm. Friends, family and industry colleagues have been paying their respects at her Lower Parel residence, Casa Grande, since early morning.

A white vehicle, adorned with white and yellow flowers and a photograph of the singer placed on it, will carry her mortal remains from her Lower Parel residence to Shivaji Park in Dadar, about five kilometres away.

Barricades have been set up around Shivaji Park to regulate the movement of people, and security has been tightened across the area.

Police officials were seen overseeing the arrangements to ensure the last rites are conducted smoothly.

Asha Bhosle, the younger sister of the legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar, was known for her versatility and sang many memorable melodies, from romantic songs to ghazals to peppy numbers.

Some of her most popular songs were "Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar", "In Ankhon Ki Masti", "Dil Cheez Kya Hai", "Piya Tu Ab to Aaja", "Duniya Mein Logon Ko", and "Zaara Se Jhoom Loon Main".

Bhosle was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke award and Maharashtra Bhushan awards.

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