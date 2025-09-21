‘Not anytime soon’: Dulquer Salmaan denies ‘Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra’ OTT release

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan has denied speculation about the OTT release of his latest production Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra, clarifying that the film is not heading to any streaming platform soon.

The actor, who produced the film under his banner Wayfarer Films, addressed the rumours in a post on X on Sunday. “Lokah isn't coming to OTT anytime soon. Ignore the fake news and stay tuned for official announcements! #Lokah #WhatstheHurry,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Written and directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah introduces a new superhero cinematic universe in Malayalam cinema. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the lead role of Chandra, with Premalu actor Naslen cast as Sunny.

The story follows a woman who discovers mystical powers while grappling with personal challenges and is forced to embrace her destiny as evil rises.

The cast also includes Tamil actor Sandy as Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, Chandu as Venu, Arun Kurian as Nigel, Shanti Balachandran and Sharafudheen.

In the first instalment of the movie franchise, which hit theatres on August 28, Dulquer appeared in a cameo role alongside Tovino Thomas. Dulquer plays Charlie a.k.a. Odiyan, while Tovino is introduced as Michael/Chatan.

Lokah became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time globally, beating Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, the makers announced on Saturday.