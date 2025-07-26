Zeenat Aman embraces ‘lighter side of life’, shares fun memes based on her social media persona

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman on Friday embraced the “lighter side of life” by sharing a handful of tongue-in-cheek memes based on her social media persona.

“It has been a woefully serious month in the Aman-Khan household, which should explain my long silence here. Now I am not in the frame of mind to divulge all, but I am in the mood to dust off the cobwebs and embrace the lighter side of life. While I am happily homebound this weekend, you probably have more exciting plans,” the 73-year-old actress wrote on Instagram alongside the photos.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Memes are the internet’s love language right? So here’s a gift from me to you - a handful of tongue-in-cheek memes, conceptualised from my lived experience! Enjoy, and tell me which one you find the most relatable,” she signed off.

The first meme shows her dressed in modest clothes with the caption, “When you're baring your soul and he says he isn't looking for anything serious.”

The next meme featured a monochrome picture of a young Zeenat holding a cigarette in her mouth as Prem Chopra tries to light it from behind. “When the drinks wear off you realise you should have just stayed home,” Zeenat captioned the meme.

Another meme shows her standing in a wedding dress alongside Dev Anand. “My imagination when I see him pet a stray dog”, reads the caption of the meme.

The post also included a movie still of the actress gazing at a far distance as if she’s looking at “the last slice of cake in the fridge.”

The last meme in the post is a recent picture of her, old with grey hairs, wearing a silver gown and sitting on a chair.

“When the ball was in 1978 but you're still waiting for Prince Charming,” she wrote alongside the picture.

Zeenat was recently seen in Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana’s Netflix series The Royals alongside Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar. It marked her first collaboration with Netflix. She also has Faraz Arif Ansari’s Bun Tikki in the pipeline.