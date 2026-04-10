Dipika Kakar is ‘anxious’ over cyst recurrence post cancer surgery: ‘Little scared now’

Television actress Dipika Kakar has undergone another surgery after a 1.3 cm cyst reoccurred near her liver. She is currently undergoing treatment for liver cancer.

Dipika had first revealed her diagnosis last year after doctors detected a tennis-ball-sized cancerous cyst near her liver. She subsequently underwent a major surgery in which 22 per cent of her liver was removed along with the cyst.

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The relapse has taken an emotional toll on the actor, who shared in her latest vlog that the unexpected recurrence has left her anxious and overwhelmed as doctors assess the next course of treatment.

Dipika spoke how the illness has disrupted her daily routine, particularly her ability to spend time with her son, Ruhaan. She said that fatigue and frequent hospital visits have made it difficult to maintain consistency in her day-to-day life.

“There are so many things going on in my mind, due to my illness, Shoaib has been stuck with so many things. I am not able to give Ruhaan time sometimes; on the days I am fatigued, I just sleep. If I am in the hospital, I cannot be with Ruhaan. It does change when you are ill, your routine, your priorities change, your body needs rest,” Dipika said in her vlog.

“When we are fighting an illness, we have to be strong and positive. I want to come out of this completely. For a few days, we have been discussing the further course of treatment, but I didn't expect this recurrence to be so fast. Some new tests are being done, and doctors are also discussing; it's too overwhelming at times,” the Sasural Siman Ka actress added.

She also said that the recurrence has made her more conscious about her health and lifestyle. “The recurrence that happened with the 1.3 cm cyst has shaken me. I am a little scared now that it shouldn't happen again. I have started dieting, but I feel anxious. One thing I have understood is that we ladies are stronger than we think we are. Our bodies are so complex; handling that daily is worth saluting,” Dipika said.

“The hormonal changes in our body, irrespective of any illness, we go through so much, and yet we smoothly function in our lives. I have spoken to a few people who also had reoccurrences. I spoke to a friend, who is also going through a very tough health patch,” she added.