Watch: Diljit Dosanjh returns to ‘The Jimmy Fallon Show’ with Bhangra moves

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is set to return to The Jimmy Fallon Show after two years of his debut on the late night programme, he announced on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old singer-actor took to Instagram and shared a video showing him offering a crash course in Bhangra to Fallon.

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The clip starts with Diljit and his team opening the door of the studio and asking, “Kya lagta tha nahi lautenge? (You thought we would not come back?)”

The camera shifts to Diljit, who says, “Kaha tha na ke ek baar Punjabi aa jayein toh chethi nahi jaate… Jimmy Fallon aa gaye oye (We told you, once a Punjabi shows up, they don’t leave in a hurry… We are here at Jimmy Fallon).”

Diljit is then seen performing Bhangra in the video set to his latest track Morni.

Fallon shared a set of pictures from the sets of the show and wrote, “TONIGHT: @diljitdosanjh talks his album AURA, his AURA World Tour, and performs Morni.”

Fans couldn’t stop gushing about the singer returning to the show. “Our favourite sardar taking over Hollywood lets gooooo,” one of them wrote. “Can’t wait for this,” another commented.

Diljit made his debut on the show in 2024. On the show, the singer-actor impressed the audience with his live performances of G.O.A.T. and Born to Shine. He also surprised fans with some bhangra moves. Dressed in a white dhoti kurta and turban, Diljit was introduced as the “biggest Punjabi artist on the planet”.

Diljit was recently seen in Border 2, which was released in January and went on to collect Rs 400 crore worldwide. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, JP Dutta and Krishan Kumar, the film also featured Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Medha Rana and Sonam Bajwa.

He will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, marking his second collaboration with the director after 2024’s Amar Singh Chamkila. Billed as a “charming story of love and longing”, the story follows lovers who are separated during the Partition of India in 1947.