Dia Mirza urges Telangana CM to fact-check as Gachibowli student protests intensify

Actor Dia Mirza says, contrary to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy claims, she has not used any AI-generated images or videos to lend her support to the students protesting against the Gachibowli forest restructure.

The 43-year-old actor was among many last week, who came out in support of students' protest against the redevelopment of 400 acres of land adjacent to the Hyderabad Central University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddy on social media claimed that she posted AI-generated content of the land dispute.

He said that several famous persons in various fields were using fake images and videos related to the matter.

Mirza on Sunday responded to the CM's tweet on her X handle and said the media and the Telangana govt "should verify the facts before making such claims".

The CM of Telangana posted a tweet yesterday. He made certain claims about the situation at Kancha Gachibowli. One of them was that I had used FAKE AI-generated images/videos in support of the protest by students to protect biodiversity on the 400 acres of land the government wanted to auction," the post began.

"This is an absolutely false statement. I have not posted a single image or video that is AI-generated," her post read.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.