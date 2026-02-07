‘Dhurandhar’ tops Netflix’s global non-English films chart, trends at No. 1 in Pakistan

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has topped Netflix’s global Top 10 non-English films chart, according to Tudum’s weekly chart for January 26–February 1.

Aditya Dhar’s espionage thriller ranked No. 1 globally among non-English films with 7.6 million views. It also emerged as the most-watched movie on Netflix in Pakistan.

Released theatrically on December 5, Dhurandhar emerged as a blockbuster, grossing over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide. The film began streaming on Netflix on January 30.

Set primarily in Lyari, Karachi, the film follows Indian spy Hamza (Ranveer Singh) carrying out covert intelligence operations in Pakistan. The film also depicts major real-life events, including the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun.

Despite not being released in several Gulf countries, Dhurandhar is trending widely in the region. It currently ranks No. 1 in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman, stands at No. 4 in Kuwait, and is placed No. 6 in Saudi Arabia, according to Netflix data.

In Pakistan, the Top 10 movies list is dominated by Indian titles. Alongside Dhurandhar, films such as Dhanush-Kriti Sanon starrer Tere Ishk Mein, Yami Gautam’s Haq, Ajay Devgn-led De De Pyaar De 2, Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 and Mardaani, and Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 feature in the list.

A sequel to the Ranveer Singh-starrer, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19. The second part will continue the story of Hamza, tracing his evolution into a ruthless mafia leader while exploring his backstory prior to his life as a spy.

Dhurandhar is produced by Aditya Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar under their banner B62 Studios, in association with Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.