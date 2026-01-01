‘Dhurandhar’ scripts box office history with 27 straight double-digit days

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s latest directorial Dhurandhar has scripted history, becoming the first film to score double digits at the Hindi box office for 27 consecutive days, as per latest trade reports.

The Ranveer Singh-led espionage thriller raked in Rs 10.50 crore nett in India on Wednesday, its 27th day in theatres, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk. The feat is particularly remarkable at a time when theatre footfall has dropped significantly, largely due to the rise of OTT platforms.

At the time the report was published on Thursday, Dhurandhar had raked in Rs 722.75 crore nett at the domestic box office since its 5 December release, as per Sacnilk.

The action drama, also starring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and R. Madhavan, has smashed many box office records so far.

Dhurandhar is the highest grossing Indian film of 2025 and the first Hindi film to enter the Rs 700-crore club in India. Dhurandhar has emerged as the highest grossing film of Ranveer’s career. The film is also the seventh highest grossing Indian film worldwide, trailing blockbusters like Jawan, KGF: Chapter 2, RRR and Dangal.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, Dhurandhar follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. The film stars Ranveer Singh as agent Hamza Ali Mazari.