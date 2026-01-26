‘Dhurandhar’ joins ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘12th Fail’ on IMDb’s global list of top 250 films

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt, has joined Indian blockbusters like 3 Idiots (2009), Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) and 12th Fail (2023) on IMDb’s global list of 250 greatest films of all time, according to the online database platform.

While Dhurandhar occupies the 250th position on the list, Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots stands at 85th. Anurag Kashyap’s cult crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur holds the 246th spot, while Vikrant Massey-led 12th Fail features at 69th.

Other Indian films on the list, determined by page views from IMDb’s more than 250 million monthly global users, include Taare Zameen Par (2007) at 107th position and Drishyam (2015) at 249th.

International films on the list include The Shawshank Redemption (1994) in the top position, The Godfather in the second place, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) in the sixth position, and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966) in the tenth place.

Inception (2010), Interstellar (2014), Spirited Away (2001), Parasite (2019), Psycho (1960), The Lion King (1994) and Casablanca (1942) are also part of the global list. The oldest film on the list is Sherlock Jr., released in 1924. It occupies the 205th position.

Released on December 5, Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan.

Set in Pakistan’s Lyari town, the spy thriller centres on an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh), who infiltrates a local gang of criminals and arms dealers.

The action drama smashed several box office records after its release. With a collection of close to Rs 1,300 crore worldwide, Dhurandhar emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, the highest-grossing film of Ranveer Singh’s career, and the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

The sequel to Dhurandhar is set to release in theatres on March 19. Dhurandhar 2 will clash at the box office with K.G.F star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.