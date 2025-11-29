Dhanush, Kriti Sanon’s ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ mints over Rs 15 crore in India on Day 1

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein performed well on its first day at the box office, earning Rs 16 crore nett in India, as per trade figures.

Released on Friday, the film minted Rs 3 crore gross overseas, taking the total collection to Rs 22 crore gross (including 19 crore gross in India) worldwide, as per industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tere Ishk Mein marks Dhanush and director Aanand L. Rai’s reunion four years after their last collaboration, Atrangi Re (2021).

The film revolves around Shankar (Dhanush) and Mukti's (Kriti) intense love story, exploring surrender and transformation through an all-consuming romance that heals, hurts, and changes them.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar’s war drama 120 Bahadur earned Rs 15 crore nett at the box office by the end of its first week of release.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai and written by Rajiv G Menon, 120 Bahadur is set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China war. The movie is billed as a tribute to Param Vir Chakra recipient Major Shaitan Singh, who led the cadets of Charlie Company in the Battle of Rezang-La.

Located at an altitude of 18,000 feet in the Ladakh region, Rezang La was defended by 120 soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment. They inflicted heavy casualties on the Chinese forces before being overrun.

Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh’s De De Pyaar De 2 has minted Rs 68.35 crore net at the domestic box office in 15 days, as per Sacnilk.

The film follows 52-year-old London-based NRI investor Ashish Mehra (Ajay), who decides to meet his much younger 28-year-old girlfriend Ayesha Khurana's (Rakul) family to get their approval. However, Ashish clashes with Ayesha’s father, Rajji Khurana (Madhavan), who is younger than him.