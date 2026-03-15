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regular-article-logo Sunday, 15 March 2026

David Dhawan defends Govinda’s tardiness on film sets: ‘Aaj kaun late nahi aata hai’

The director appeared as a guest on Netflix’s sketch comedy chat show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ on Saturday alongside his son Varun Dhawan

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.03.26, 10:31 AM
(left to right) Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan, Kapil Sharma on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

(left to right) Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan, Kapil Sharma on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Netflix

The fourth season of The Great Indian Kapil Show concluded on Saturday with an entertaining grand finale episode featuring filmmaker David Dhawan and his actor son Varun Dhawan.

Speaking about his long association with Govinda, the veteran director shared anecdotes about the actor’s working style, specially his tardiness. He said, “Log bolte hain na late aata hai sets par, aaj kaun nahi late aata hai, late aana chodi... Woh aata hai, apna kaam khatam kar ke jaata hai”.

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David Dhawan further narrated an incident from the film Partner, which starred Govinda and Salman Khan.

“And you will not believe it. He would show up and ask for his scene. It would be a four page scene. He would go through it thoroughly while I was setting up the shot. He said, ‘Don't set it up yet. Do one thing, Here's the scene. Watch me perform. I'll do it in one take’,” the director added.

“This was in Partner. He did all kinds of acrobatics in that scene; you can't imagine. Then he told me edit the scene however I wanted. Unbelievable. Govinda is incredible,” he further said.

“Seventeen films I've done with him and I believe Govinda is one of the best actors, I have worked with, outstanding,” David said.

Varun Dhawan also spoke about how his father often remembers working with stars such as Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor while discussing scenes.

“Ab joh bhi scene likha jaata hai unko yaad aati hai Chi Chi bhaiya ki (Govinda), If Chi Chi were here, how would he do it? So I tell him but I have to perform for my audience, who are little kids. So I have a very tall order to live upto. He always tells me, Salman would do it this way, Chi Chi aise karta, Anil aise karta... But then I have to figure, how would I perform”.

The finale also featured a tribute to David Dhawan from the show’s cast, including Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Sunil Grover, who performed a parody of a scene from the filmmaker’s comedy Coolie No. 1.

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David Dhawan Govinda Kapil Sharma Varun Dhawan The Great Indian Kapil Show
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