Cricket World Cup champions Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma to appear on ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’

Prime Video has announced a special episode of the celebrity chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle to celebrate the Indian women’s cricket team’s historic World Cup win. It will feature Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma as special guests.

On Saturday, the streamer dropped a poster featuring the cricketers along with show hosts Kajol and Twinkle Khanna. “This episode will be an unforgettable innings #TwoMuchOnPrime, New Episode, Coming Soon,” the streamer wrote on Instagram.

In the upcoming episode, viewers can see their favourite players in a spirited conversation that ranges from the emotion of victory to the momentous pride that came with representing the country.

“At Prime Video, we take pride in celebrating real-life stories that move and inspire. It’s a privilege to host Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma from the World Cup-winning team on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle for a candid, heartfelt conversation that celebrates their unwavering spirit and the historic win that captured the entire nation’s heart,” Nikhil Madhok, Prime Video’s director and head of originals, said.

Bollywood actress Kajol expressed her delight at having a conversation with the players. “On Two Much, we'll have the honour of stepping behind the scenes of that incredible chapter with the super-talented Jemimah and Shafali. Through them, we'll witness the nerves, the laughter, and the fire that turned a nation’s dream into reality,” the actress said.

“Jemimah and Shafali’s achievement at the World Cup is deeply inspiring and triggers immense pride for every Indian. We’re extremely thrilled to have them on our show and share their stories that redefine the meaning of grit as they break the glass ceiling and every barrier of convention, charting a path for other women in their tow,” added co-host Twinkle Khanna.

India’s victory over South Africa in the final marked a historic moment, with the team showcasing exceptional batting and bowling skills. In the final match, India posted 298/7 in 50 overs, led by Shafali Verma’s impressive 87 runs.

The episode, conceptualised and produced by Banijay Asia, is set to premiere on Thursday on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories.