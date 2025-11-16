Dubai tower named after Shah Rukh, Bollywood star calls it 'humbling and deeply touching'

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday expressed his gratitude after a new commercial tower in Dubai was officially named after him. The project, titled Shahrukhz, is scheduled for completion in 2029 and will feature a statue of the actor at its entrance, capturing his iconic open-arms pose.

In a post shared on his X handle, Khan said he was “humbled” to see his name become part of Dubai’s urban landscape.

“It is humbling and deeply touching to have a landmark in Dubai carry my name and to be an integral part of the cityscape forever. Dubai has always been a special place for me — a city that celebrates dreams, ambition, and possibility,” he wrote.

He also thanked Danube Properties, the developer behind the tower. “‘Shahrukhz’ by Danube — this Commercial tower is a symbol of how far belief and hard work can take you. I’m honoured to be associated with @DanubeProperties, a brand that mirrors the same spirit of aspiration and excellence,” Khan added.

The actor is currently gearing up for his next film, King. Directed by Siddharth Anand — who last collaborated with Khan on the 2023 hit Pathaan — the action project is being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. King is slated for a 2026 release and will feature Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan in key roles.