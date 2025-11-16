MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 16 November 2025

Dubai tower named after Shah Rukh, Bollywood star calls it 'humbling and deeply touching'

In a post shared on his X handle, Khan said he was “humbled” to see his name become part of Dubai’s urban landscape

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.11.25, 09:47 AM
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan File Picture

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday expressed his gratitude after a new commercial tower in Dubai was officially named after him. The project, titled Shahrukhz, is scheduled for completion in 2029 and will feature a statue of the actor at its entrance, capturing his iconic open-arms pose.

In a post shared on his X handle, Khan said he was “humbled” to see his name become part of Dubai’s urban landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is humbling and deeply touching to have a landmark in Dubai carry my name and to be an integral part of the cityscape forever. Dubai has always been a special place for me — a city that celebrates dreams, ambition, and possibility,” he wrote.

He also thanked Danube Properties, the developer behind the tower. “‘Shahrukhz’ by Danube — this Commercial tower is a symbol of how far belief and hard work can take you. I’m honoured to be associated with @DanubeProperties, a brand that mirrors the same spirit of aspiration and excellence,” Khan added.

The actor is currently gearing up for his next film, King. Directed by Siddharth Anand — who last collaborated with Khan on the 2023 hit Pathaan — the action project is being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. King is slated for a 2026 release and will feature Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan in key roles.

RELATED TOPICS

Shah Rukh Khan Dubai
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Buzz over Nitish's silence: JDU chief’s seclusion after polls sparks several theories

The question on many minds is: How long will Nitish continue in the chair he has held, with only brief interruptions, for nearly two decades?
BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya (fifth from left) at the Rozgar Mela 2.0 in Siliguri on Saturday. 
Quote left Quote right

The upcoming polls in Bengal will be the last election of Mamata Banerjee as CM

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT