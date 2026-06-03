James Gunn shares first look at actor Nicholas Hoult in Lex Luthor's iconic green warsuit

DC Studios co-head and filmmaker James Gunn has unveiled the first look at actor Nicholas Hoult in Lex Luthor's iconic green warsuit from the upcoming superhero film Man of Tomorrow, which is currently in production.

Gunn shared an image of Hoult in the comics-accurate suit across his social media platforms.

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“Fit check,” Gunn wrote alongside the image. “Live from the set of Man of Tomorrow”.

When Gunn first announced the sequel, slated for theatrical release on July 9, 2027, he and Hoult had shared artwork from DC Comics featuring Lex Luthor in the same armour. The newly released image marks the character's live-action debut in the signature suit.

In a series of posts on Threads, Gunn revealed that the warsuit is “100 percent practical” and said Hoult “can move incredibly well” while wearing it.

“It's unbelievably mobile,” Gunn wrote. “And yeah in the movie version he's added unbreakable Lexiglas”.

Man of Tomorrow reunites Hoult's Lex Luthor with David Corenswet’s Superman as the longtime rivals are forced into an uneasy alliance against a larger threat — Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Ahead of the character's comic-book anniversary, Gunn also offered insight into Brainiac's role in the film.

“Is what happens when intelligence loses ALL connection to humanity. And Superman is as human as anyone, so… I get why they have beef”.

Matthew Lillard was recently confirmed to join the sequel alongside Milly Alcock, who will reprise her role as Supergirl.

They join returning cast members Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.

Aaron Pierre, who is set to debut as Green Lantern John Stewart in HBO's upcoming series Lanterns, will also reprise the role in Man of Tomorrow.