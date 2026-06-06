‘Jai Ho’: AR Rahman to perform at Attari Border for special BSF tribute show

Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman is set to perform at the Attari Border on June 7 in a musical tribute to the Border Security Force, the makers of Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga said in a statement.

Billed as a first-of-its-kind tribute to BSF personnel, the show is titled Jai Ho — A Tribute to the Bravehearts.

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The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday between 4.30pm and 5.30pm during the parade ceremony at JCP Stadium near the Attari border in Punjab.

Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Vedang Raina, Sharvari Wagh, Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah.

Rahman will be joined by Imtiaz, Vedang, and singers Mohit Chauhan, Pooja Tiwari and Nargis.

The event comes days before the theatrical release of Imtiaz’s period drama set during the Partition of 1947. Billed as a “charming story of love and longing”, Main Vaapas Aaunga is set to hit theatres on June 12.

On the work front, Rahman has composed the music for Ram Charan-starrer Peddi, which hit theatres this Friday. He also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana in the pipeline.