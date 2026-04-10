‘Children of Blood and Bone’ to hit theatres in January 2027, Gina Prince-Bythewood set to direct

Paramount’s feature adaptation of Children of Blood and Bone will arrive in theatres on January 15, 2027, the film’s official X handle announced on Friday.

According to Deadline, director Gina Prince-Bythewood, known for The Old Guard and The Woman King, has boarded the project.

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The film features an ensemble cast led by Thuso Mbedu, Tosin Cole, Amandla Stenberg and Damson Idris.

Mbedu, who starred in The Woman King, will play Zélie, while Cole, known for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, will portray her older brother Tzain. Stenberg, of The Acolyte fame, will take on the role of Princess Amari, and Idris, known for Snowfall, will play Prince Inan.

The supporting cast includes Viola Davis as Mama Agba, Chiwetel Ejiofor as King Saran, Cynthia Erivo as Admiral Kaea, Idris Elba as Lekan, and Lashana Lynch as Jumoke.

Adapted from the novel by Tomi Adeyemi, the story is set in a fantasy realm where, 11 years prior, Zélie and Tzain lost their mother as magic vanished from the land of Orisha. The maji were rounded up and killed under the orders of King Saran, while the remaining diviners were reduced to second-class citizens under strict oppression.

The narrative shifts when a scroll emerges with the power to restore magic to the diviners, potentially transforming them back into maji. Zélie resolves to bring magic back, while Princess Amari joins the journey despite uncertainty about her role, having never left the castle before.

Her actions render her a traitor, and she is acutely aware of her father’s capabilities and the consequences if they are captured.

The book is part of a series, with a sequel, Children of Virtue and Vengeance, already published. A third instalment, Children of Anguish and Anarchy, is scheduled for release in June.