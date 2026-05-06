CEC Gyanesh Kumar orders immediate arrests over Bengal post-poll violence after deaths, vandalism

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has directed immediate arrests of those involved in post-poll violence in West Bengal after at least three deaths and widespread vandalism raised serious law and order concerns.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar instructed the state’s top administrative and police officials, including the chief secretary, director general of police, Kolkata police commissioner, and senior officers of central armed police forces, to take urgent measures to restore normalcy. District magistrates and superintendents of police have also been directed to ensure continuous patrolling in sensitive areas.

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"Those responsible for inciting violence and carrying out acts of vandalism must be arrested immediately," the official said, quoting the CEC's instruction.

The directive came a day after at least three persons were killed in alleged incidents of post-poll violence on Tuesday, with several party offices reportedly ransacked in different parts of the state.

At Debipur near Udaynarayanpur in Howrah, a BJP activist, Jadab Bar, 45, was allegedly beaten to death on Monday night.

Local BJP leaders claimed that Bar was targeted for his active role during the Assembly polls. According to local and police sources, Bar had attended a picnic to celebrate the party’s victory and returned home late at night, only to be called out again by some individuals. He was then allegedly attacked with iron rods.

Bar was rushed to Udaynarayanpur State General Hospital, where he was declared dead.

BJP leader Prasanta De said: “Bar’s family members told us that he was attacked for his association with the BJP.”

At New Town in North 24-Parganas, BJP worker Madhu Mondal was allegedly killed by his rival.

“Mondal was a BJP worker, and Trinamool goons killed him for helping the BJP win the support of voters in the locality,” a family member of the victim said.

A Trinamool supporter, Abir Sheikh, was killed by alleged BJP activists at Nanoor in Birbhum on Tuesday. Trinamool blamed the BJP for the murder, a charge denied by the BJP.

The chief election commissioner stressed the need for swift and firm enforcement of the law as tensions persisted in some districts. The Election Commission is closely monitoring the situation amid growing concerns over public safety.

"We have been asked to remain on high alert and ensure that any attempt to disturb peace is dealt with firmly," a senior police officer said.

Authorities have intensified vigil across districts, with coordinated deployment of state police and central forces to prevent further escalation. Security presence has been increased in vulnerable areas as a precautionary measure.

West Bengal went to the polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting held on May 4. The BJP secured a landslide victory, winning 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, ending the TMC’s 15-year rule in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)