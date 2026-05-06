Ahmedabad to host IPL final, playoff games allotted to Dharamsala and New Chandigarh: BCCI

Ahmedabad will host the IPL final for a second successive season on May 31, the BCCI announced on Wednesday while allotting Qualifier 1 to Dharamsala and two other playoff games to New Chandigarh.

Apart from last year, Ahmedabad has previously hosted the IPL finale in 2022 and 2023.

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"Qualifier 1, featuring the top two teams in the standings, will be played on May 26 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, with a direct berth in the Final at stake," the BCCI stated in a press release.

"The action will then move to the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, which will host the Eliminator on May 27 between the third and fourth-placed teams. The same venue will also stage Qualifier 2 on May 29," the it added.

Qualifier 2 will feature the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator to determine the second finalist.

"The season will conclude with the grand Final on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad -- the world's largest cricket stadium -- setting the stage for a spectacular finale," the Board said.