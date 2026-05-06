Scene from Vijay’s 2024 film ‘GOAT’ resurfaces online after his victory in Tamil Nadu polls

A scene from actor Vijay’s 2024 film GOAT — featuring a car with the number plate ‘TN 07 CM 2026’ —has resurfaced online after his party’s strong debut in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Vijay’s supporters are calling it an uncanny prediction of his political rise.

The clip, now widely shared on social media, shows Vijay’s character driving a car as the camera lingers on the number plate. Posted widely after results were declared on Monday, it has drawn reactions from fans who see it as foreshadowing the actor’s electoral ambitions.

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One social media user wrote, “Peak detailing by @actorvijay.” Another said, “He manifested it way before it mattered.” A third comment read, “Bro is a time traveller but i can't prove it.” Another user described it as a “God-level prediction”, while some joked that Vijay should now predict Indian Premier League winners.

The renewed interest over the scene comes as Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) delivered a striking performance in its first electoral outing. The party secured 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, emerging as the single-largest party.

TVK is currently seeking support from smaller parties to stake claim to form the government.

Vijay, who launched TVK in 2024, had long indicated his intention to enter politics and step away from films. His last film, Jana Nayagan, is currently stuck due to non-clearance by the censor board. The H. Vinoth-directed project was scheduled to hit screens in January.